HSBC’s (HSBC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HSBC. UBS Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DBS Vickers raised shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investec downgraded shares of HSBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $122.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Equities analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 3.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in HSBC by 63.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in HSBC by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in HSBC by 3.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of HSBC by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.