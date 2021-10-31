HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) Insider Alan Peterson Sells 2,704,854 Shares

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) insider Alan Peterson sold 2,704,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £459,825.18 ($600,764.54).

HSS opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.10. HSS Hire Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 25 ($0.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £125.37 million and a P/E ratio of 25.71.

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

