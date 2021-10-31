HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) Insider Alan Peterson Sells 2,704,854 Shares

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) insider Alan Peterson sold 2,704,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £459,825.18 ($600,764.54).
HSS opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.10. HSS Hire Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 25 ($0.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £125.37 million and a P/E ratio of 25.71.
About HSS Hire Group
