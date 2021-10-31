Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter.

HTHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTHT stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 165.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.08. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

