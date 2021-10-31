Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 938,000 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the September 30th total of 604,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hulic stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. Hulic has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hulic in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

