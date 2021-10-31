Humaniq Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $57,966.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00048608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.87 or 0.00225590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00096586 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.