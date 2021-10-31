Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HNTIF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS:HNTIF opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. Hunting has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $3.60.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

