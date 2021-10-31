Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Issues Earnings Results

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) released its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $33.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Huntsman alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huntsman stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907,578 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.83% of Huntsman worth $48,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUN. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.85.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.