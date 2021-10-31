Hydra (HYDRA) Price Hits $16.73 on Exchanges

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Hydra coin can now be bought for about $16.73 or 0.00027231 BTC on exchanges. Hydra has a market cap of $64.55 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00069647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00073037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00102823 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,156.53 or 0.99544295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.77 or 0.06949885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00023045 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 16,421,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

