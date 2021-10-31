Hydro One (TSE:H) Given a C$33.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$33.00 price objective on Hydro One (TSE:H) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on H. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$32.23.

TSE H opened at C$29.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$17.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.57. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$26.38 and a twelve month high of C$32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.2663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.01%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

