Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 164.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.47% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $116,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

HYFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -219.80. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $95.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.11.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

