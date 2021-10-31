Hyve (HYVE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $897,217.00

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000680 BTC on exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $10.52 million and approximately $897,217.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00068428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00072959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00105111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,184.39 or 0.99824512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,175.01 or 0.06924866 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00022710 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

