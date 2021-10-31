iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$86.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 target price on shares of iA Financial in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.83.

TSE:IAG opened at C$73.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.01. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$45.90 and a twelve month high of C$75.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that iA Financial will post 8.6499997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total transaction of C$281,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$198,494.81. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total transaction of C$70,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,679,730.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

