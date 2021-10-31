Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IBDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Iberdrola from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.68.

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $61.52.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

