ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Down 30.1% in October

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,800 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the September 30th total of 526,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 206,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,779,000 after buying an additional 9,678,119 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 47.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,239,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 525.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,975 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth about $5,953,000. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 216,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,687. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.14. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, research analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

