IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.800-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDACORP also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.80-4.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IDA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.32. 371,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.14 and its 200 day moving average is $102.48. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

