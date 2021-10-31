IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to report sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

INFO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $130.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 84.34 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $79.67 and a fifty-two week high of $131.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

