Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $267.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $261.00 to $267.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.36.

NYSE:ITW opened at $227.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.36. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $192.89 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

