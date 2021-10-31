Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.300-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.21 billion-$14.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.42 billion.Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.30-8.50 EPS.

ITW traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.87. 1,479,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $232.36.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

