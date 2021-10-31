ImageCoin (IMG) Price Reaches $0.0174 on Top Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $204,106.49 and approximately $80,041.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000870 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,734,183 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.