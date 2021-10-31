IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,766. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.59. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on IMAX shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

