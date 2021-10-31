imbrex Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One imbrex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, imbrex has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $121,655.16 and $10.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00048371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00227047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00095920 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

imbrex Profile

imbrex (REX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

