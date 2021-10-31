Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce sales of $49.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.50 million and the lowest is $46.20 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $53.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $202.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.10 million to $209.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $189.23 million, with estimates ranging from $181.80 million to $195.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $22.53. 86,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.10. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 488.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 174,458 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 61.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 163,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108,403 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 24.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after buying an additional 79,143 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 85.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 78,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

