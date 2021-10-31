Indexed Finance (NDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,026.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.37 or 0.00003841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $10,026.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00068258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00073984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00100004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,281.67 or 0.99439859 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.84 or 0.07035629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00024123 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.