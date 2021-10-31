Indorse Token (IND) Price Hits $0.0763 on Top Exchanges

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $7,328.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indorse Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0763 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Indorse Token has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00048398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.72 or 0.00227383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00096262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Indorse Token Coin Profile

Indorse Token (CRYPTO:IND) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

