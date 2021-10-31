Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $450,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to announce sales of $450,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $530,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $500,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.85 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFI. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

NASDAQ INFI opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.16. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,065,000 after buying an additional 4,035,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 838,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 726,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,314.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 1,333,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

