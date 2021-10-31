Innova 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.00 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Innova coin can now be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a total market cap of $232,854.38 and $3.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000033 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 438.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

