Insider Buying: Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Director Acquires $21,500.00 in Stock

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Director Greg Petersen acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $21,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PSTV stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $5.42.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSTV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

