Insider Selling: Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) CFO Sells 29,333 Shares of Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $729,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Worrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

On Thursday, October 21st, Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of Baker Hughes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $729,511.71.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 109.04 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Cowen increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 41,775 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 637,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 156,414 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.