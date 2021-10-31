Insider Selling: Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Sells $116,654.85 in Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $116,654.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen N. Ashman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $187,754.78.

CBNK opened at $25.45 on Friday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $350.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 22.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 58,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 57,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

