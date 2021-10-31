Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $1,237,698.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total value of $1,237,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alexander Aravanis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total value of $1,204,985.32.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $415.06 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $288.01 and a one year high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.51, a PEG ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $432.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 552.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Illumina by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,942,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Illumina by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.92.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

