Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $1,237,698.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total value of $1,237,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Alexander Aravanis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total value of $1,204,985.32.
- On Tuesday, October 12th, Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46.
Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $415.06 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $288.01 and a one year high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.51, a PEG ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $432.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.77.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 552.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Illumina by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,942,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Illumina by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.92.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
