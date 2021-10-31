Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total transaction of $414,300.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $406,550.00.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $90.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.34. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.16 and a beta of 1.87.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 32.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,846,000 after buying an additional 627,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,496,000 after buying an additional 433,521 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 10.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,247,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,675,000 after buying an additional 210,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 63.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 700,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,689,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,596,000 after purchasing an additional 291,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

