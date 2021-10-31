Insider Selling: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Sells 100,482 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $2,612,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

REPX stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $79.20.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

