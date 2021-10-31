Insider Selling: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Sells 100,482 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $2,612,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
REPX stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $79.20.
Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile
See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.