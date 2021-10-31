Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP Sells 1,904 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $248,167.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Leal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, James Leal sold 1,905 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total value of $231,876.60.

On Tuesday, September 7th, James Leal sold 3,574 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $439,602.00.

On Friday, August 27th, James Leal sold 1,667 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $184,436.88.

TNDM opened at $136.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,727.15 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $136.70.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

