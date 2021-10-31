Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP Sells 1,904 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $248,167.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
James Leal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 27th, James Leal sold 1,905 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total value of $231,876.60.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, James Leal sold 3,574 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $439,602.00.
- On Friday, August 27th, James Leal sold 1,667 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $184,436.88.
TNDM opened at $136.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,727.15 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $136.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Read More: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.