Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $12,303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $82.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,099,000 after acquiring an additional 719,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

