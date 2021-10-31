Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells 78,125 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $75,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $78,125.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Steve Hoffman sold 94,425 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $106,700.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TYME opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $164.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 1,209.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,455 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

