Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells $141,681.79 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 929 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $141,681.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicor alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,342 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $689,118.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $1,844,215.04.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $28,375.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $2,410,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $3,100,578.66.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $151.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.46. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 131.82 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $156.96.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vicor by 278.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after buying an additional 25,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the first quarter valued at $918,000. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.