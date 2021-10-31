Insider Selling: Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Vice Chairman Sells 2,174 Shares of Stock

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

WTFC stock opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.54 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 124.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 347,938 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 69.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,269,000 after acquiring an additional 228,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after acquiring an additional 214,006 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $14,485,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 68.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 414,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,352,000 after acquiring an additional 168,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

