Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Update

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 31,046 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,926,000 after acquiring an additional 44,412 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,254,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 56,086 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insight Select Income Fund alerts:

NYSE INSI traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,941. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th.

About Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.