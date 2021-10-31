Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Short Interest Down 50.4% in October

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the September 30th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on INSE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 85.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 30,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSE stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.75. 241,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,682. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $321.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

