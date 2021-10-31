Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Integer also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.90-4.15 EPS.

ITGR stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.02. The company had a trading volume of 228,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,124. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.43. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Integer will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ITGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $1,017,224.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,772 shares of company stock worth $1,596,670. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integer stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 76.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Integer worth $14,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.