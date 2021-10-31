Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Down 34.5% in October

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,500 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the September 30th total of 889,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 367,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

IAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

IAS stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.27. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $26.12.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $80,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $206,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $286,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $309,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

