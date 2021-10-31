Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $101.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Inter Parfums have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company reported splendid sales numbers for third-quarter 2021, which surged 64% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $262.7 and increased 37% from third-quarter 2019 figures. Compared with 2019’s level, Inter Parfums’ largest brands performed better than expected. Courtesy of better-than-anticipated third quarter sales coupled with the initial modest sales related to Ferragamo fragrance, management raised its full-year 2021 guidance. The company projects net sales of $810 million for 2021 while earnings per share are envisioned to be $2.35. The company’s product launches and strategic alliances, have been yielding results. That said, the company is taking a conservative approach for fourth-quarter sales owing to bottlenecks in the supply chain.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on IPAR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.20.

IPAR opened at $92.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.86. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $92.46.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

