InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives $79.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth $181,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter worth $199,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $70.87 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 228.61 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.50.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

