International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.53.

NYSE IP opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.91. International Paper has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

