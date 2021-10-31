Intrepid Potash (IPI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IPI opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.15 million, a P/E ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $52.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intrepid Potash stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 21,590.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Intrepid Potash worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

