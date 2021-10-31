Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 82.19% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Invacare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IVC. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Invacare stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Invacare has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $172.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Invacare will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invacare news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 859.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Invacare in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Invacare in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invacare in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invacare in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

