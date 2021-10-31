Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the September 30th total of 185,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth $4,174,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,156,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 344,395 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. 99,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,892. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $12.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

