Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:PEZ traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,158. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day moving average is $89.31. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $97.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.078 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

