Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Short Interest Up 42.0% in October

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,838,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.30. 5,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,817. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

