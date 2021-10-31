Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,347 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $100,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 655.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 38,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $78.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.40. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $79.33.

